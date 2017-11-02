Don't "tweet every thought," Michelle Obama tells youths

According to police, one person has died after a report of a deadly hit and run in Princeton, Kentucky on Oct. 31. And now police are looking for information on who was driving the vehicle.
There will be on and off drizzle all day long. It will also be a bit breezy with gusts of over 25 miles per hour at times.
How about a little country music this morning. Today we check out the hits from this week four years ago.
Three people were killed in a crash on Illinois Route 15 in Washington County, Illinois.
Following the deadly terror attacks in New York City, the immigration discussion is back in the forefront of people's minds.
