5 things to know Nov. 2

Laura Wibbenmeyer says Thursday is going to be pretty dreary. We're waking up to temperatures in the 60s. There will be on and off drizzle all day long. It will also be a bit breezy. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s by the afternoon. Storms will roll into the Heartland after sunset and continue into the evening. You may hear a rumble of thunder as well. The weekend looks warm and a bit damp.

3 killed in 2 car crash: Three people were killed in a crash on Illinois Route 15 in Washington County, Illinois. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 1 at Madison Road.

Astros win 1st World Series crown: The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series. Playing for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and wearing an H Strong logo on their jerseys, the Astros brought home the prize that had eluded them since they started out in 1962 as the Colt .45s.

Truck attack suspect 'felt good' about Manhattan Attack: The suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months, renting a truck ahead of time to practice turning it, federal authorities said in a criminal complaint bringing terrorism charges against the Uzbek immigrant.

Online ad warning: Be careful what you click on. That's the warning from the Better Business Bureau after complaints about online companies selling knock off clothes.

