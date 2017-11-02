3 killed in 2 car crash in Washington County, IL

Three people were killed in a crash on Illinois Route 15 in Washington County, Illinois.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 1 at Madison Road.

According to a release from the Illinois State Police, Patricia Smith, 67, of Louisville, Ill. was driving was on Illinois Route 15 at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said she crossed the center line as she was going into a curve and slammed head on into a car driven by Karen Lunte, 70, of Nashville, Ill.

Smith, Lunte, and a passenger in Lunte's car, Diane Maschhoff, 65, of Hoyleton, Ill. were all killed in the crash.

