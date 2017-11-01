Trump looks to disband diversity lotto; SEMO professor reacts

Following the deadly terror attacks in New York City, the immigration discussion is back in the forefront of people's minds. President Trump has discussed disbanding the program which let Sayfullo Saipov, the attacker, into the country.

The program allows 50,000 visas to be given out to people from countries who are underrepresented in the United States. Saipov fits that description as he is from Uzbekistan.

Dr. Tomoaki Nomi, a SEMO professor of foreign politics, said that the process to enter the U.S. is already difficult and that in this specific case tougher immigration policy is probably not the answer.

"I think in this particular case, the problem happened after he came to the united states and not before," said Dr. Nomi. "That's something immigration policy change can not have an impact [on]."

Trump also discussed the day of the attack having stricter regulations for those coming into the country.

