Astros defeat Dodgers 5-1 in game 7 of the World Series

The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.

Corey Crawford made 35 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a three-game slide with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

The Southeast Missouri State basketball team defeated Missouri S&T 94-75 Wednesday night in the exhibition opener at the Show Me Center. Sophomore star Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with 27 points and Daniel Simmons added 15 in the win. Southeast will play it's 2nd exhibition game Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at the Show Me Center. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.