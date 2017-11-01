Astros defeat Dodgers 5-1 in game 7 of the World Series - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Astros defeat Dodgers 5-1 in game 7 of the World Series

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game 7 of the World Series on Nov. 1.

This is the Astros first World Series win.

The game was played in L.A. at Dodger Stadium.

