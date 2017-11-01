SEMO Basketball team defeats Missouri S&T

The Southeast Missouri State basketball team defeated Missouri S&T 94-75 Wednesday night in the exhibition opener at the Show Me Center.

Sophomore star Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with 27 points and Daniel Simmons added 15 in the win.

Southeast will play it's 2nd exhibition game Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at the Show Me Center.

