Temporary closure at Rend Lake's South Marcum Bike Trail

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake announced sections of the Rend Lake Bike Trail will be closed.

Located between Spillway Recreation Area and the South Marcum Day Use Area, the revetment work will start Nov. 1 and run through Nov. 17, 2017.

For safety reasons, the trail will be closed for rocks to be delivered and protect the shoreline at the Adena water intake structure.

Anyone with questions, call Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

