New Madrid man wanted for assault & robbery charges

New Madrid County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on several charges.

Jerry Simmons is wanted for a Class A felony of assault in the 1st degree and a Class A felony of robbery.

Anyone with information on Simmons is asked to contact New Madrid County Sheriff's Department at 573-748-2516.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.