Results in from Eclipse weather balloon experiment headed to NASA

After sending experiments up in weather balloons during the eclipse, students are finishing up their results.

In Marble Hill at Woodland Middle School, Jennifer Lowes-Seiler's fifth grade class sent five different antibiotics up to space.

"The experiment that we did is we decided to test to see if antibiotics that are sent to near space will work differently than antibiotics that were left on

Earth," said Lowes-Seiler.

They found there was no difference in how the antibiotics worked, but something did change about the antibiotics that traveled.

"When Mr. James opened the vial of antibiotics that went to near space he said they stank to high heaven and the ones that stayed on Earth had no smell," said Lowes-Seiler.

Now they will send their results to NASA.

