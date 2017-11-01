Name of deadly hit-and-run victim in Princeton, KY released

Both escapees are now in custody, both found in New Orleans.
Both escapees are now in custody, both found in New Orleans.
Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
Investigators in Iron County are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man.
Graves County High School named its new softball coach.
Graves County High School named its new softball coach.
You won't need it Monday morning, but you will definitely want your umbrella handy as the day goes on.
You won't need it Monday morning, but you will definitely want your umbrella handy as the day goes on.
State police say a man was sentenced to years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges in Calloway County.
State police say a man was sentenced to years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges in Calloway County.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
Excited Black Friday shoppers don’t have as big of a need for the Thanksgiving Day newspaper this year. They will have a head start when scoping out which stores to storm the day after Thanksgiving. Several Black Friday ads for major retailers such as Costco, Khol’s, JCPenny, and Target, have already been leaked online. The ads for the retail industry’s biggest day of the year have been leaking out over the past week.
Excited Black Friday shoppers don’t have as big of a need for the Thanksgiving Day newspaper this year. They will have a head start when scoping out which stores to storm the day after Thanksgiving. Several Black Friday ads for major retailers such as Costco, Khol’s, JCPenny, and Target, have already been leaked online. The ads for the retail industry’s biggest day of the year have been leaking out over the past week.
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.