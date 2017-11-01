Name of deadly hit-and-run victim in Princeton, KY released

Police in Princeton, Kentucky have released the name of a person who was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Ramiro Ortiz, 41, was killed in the crash. Ortiz lived on Baldwin Avenue which is where the crash happened.

Officers are looking for a red or maroon Chevrolet Blazer/Trailblazer or GMC Jimmy/Envoy. The suspect vehicle has a tailgate with a flip-up back windshield.

Witnesses told investigators the back windshield was home at the time of the crash.

It may have damage to the front passenger side.

The vehicle was last seen at the intersection of East Legion and South Jefferson Streets around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Baldwin Avenue at 9:22 p.m. for a report of a person being hit by a vehicle.

When they made it to the scene, officers found Ortiz lying on the side of the street in a gravel driveway. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Princeton Police Department at (270) 365-2041 or (270) 365-4657.

