Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Princeton, KY

Police in Princeton, Kentucky have arrested one man in a hit-and-run on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The investigation into the hit and run on October 31 led to the arrest of 21-year-old Kyle A Laffoon of Eddyville. Laffoon has been identified as the driver of the vehicle.

He turned himself in to officers at the police department.

He was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, assist in an accident involving death or serious physical injury a class D felony.

The name of the victim was released on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Ramiro Ortiz, 41, was killed in the crash. Ortiz lived on Baldwin Avenue which is where the crash happened.

Officers were looking for a red or maroon Chevrolet Blazer/Trailblazer or GMC Jimmy/Envoy.

Witnesses told investigators the back windshield was home at the time of the crash.

It may have damage to the front passenger side.

The vehicle was last seen at the intersection of East Legion and South Jefferson Streets around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Baldwin Avenue at 9:22 p.m. for a report of a person being hit by a vehicle.

When they made it to the scene, officers found Ortiz lying on the side of the street in a gravel driveway. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

