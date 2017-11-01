Scene declared safe after reported bomb threat at Union Co. business

A possible explosive device was reported at a business in Union County, Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The Union County Sheriff's Office responded to the report at Clark's Salvage located in Cobden, Il.

An investigation was conducted by the Union County Sheriff's Office, members of the Illinois Secretary of State Police, Bomb Disposal Unit and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

A device that appeared to be hazardous was taken and neutralized by the Secretary of State Bomb Disposal Unit. The scene was declared safe.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Secretary of State Police, and Illinois State Police.

