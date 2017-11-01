Gov. Greitens announces recommendations to shrink government

Governor Eric Greitens announced the results of a task force created to evaluate the state's boards and commissions on Wednesday, November 1.

Task force recommendations include the elimination of nearly 400 bureaucratic appointments, the consolidation of boards and commissions that do duplicative work and the creation of overaching boards that oversee on a number of issues.

These recommendations will shrink the size of government, cut red tape and make it easier to do business in the state of Missouri.

“Government is too big, too slow, and works too poorly,” said Governor Greitens. “With these recommendations, the task force took an important first step to shrink the size of government and make it work better for people.”

