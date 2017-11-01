1 killed in train vs. vehicle crash near DeSoto, IL

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a train and a vehicle on Wednesday, November 1.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened at a railroad crossing near Helm Road and US 51.

Shortly before noon deputies arrived at the scene and learned the driver of the vehicle went through the crossing westbound.

The vehicle was hit by a southbound Amtrak train.

The driver of the vehicle, Cody L. Robertson, of Marion, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one on the train reported any injuries.

The train did receive some damage, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.