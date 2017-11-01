Recovery high schools aim to help young people with addictions

The opioid epidemic has affected young people across the country into addiction.

CBS News reports, for teens to break away the growing interest is now in recovery high schools.

Now sober, Lisa K. was 14-years-old when she tried drugs for the first time. At 16-years-old, she left school for rehab.

"My life was really out of control, and I thought about it and thought there's no way I can live the rest of my life like this. I can't do this anymore," Lisa said.

She never went back to regular high school. Instead, she turned to a recovery high school.

A recovery high school is part classroom/part recovery program. Students commit to being drug and alcohol-free.

"When you look at kids, they go into treatment, they go right back into school, they're surrounded by all of their same friends," said CEO of Prevention Links Pamela Capaci. "That's, unfortunately, where they're meeting their drug dealers, drug-dealing friends."

Recovery schools have been around for decades, but CBS News reports that in the past four years the number has grown to 41 across the U.S. And, a recent government study finds nearly 9 percent of U.S. teenagers are abusing illegal drugs.

The students interviewed say the temptation is gone after attending the program.

The Association of Recovery Schools says it has received over 100 inquiries over the last year from people interested in opening a sober high school, according to CBS News.

Lisa is now a college sophomore at Rutgers living in an alcohol-free dorm planning for a career in finance.

