Missouri Dept. of Conservation offices closed for Veterans Day

The Missouri Department of Conservation offices and nature center will be closed Friday, November 10, in honor of Veterans Day.

However, MDC shooting ranges will be open.

MDC Permit Services staff will be answering phones on this day before the opening weekend of the fall firearms deer hunting season to help with permit inquiries.

For more information, Hunter Education staff will be available at 573-751-4115.

