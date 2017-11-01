Patton, MO school district to dismiss early Friday due to water issues

The Meadow Heights R-II School District in Patton, Missouri will dismiss early on Friday, November 3.

According to the school district, they closed on Thursday due to water pump issues.

Students returned to school on Friday, but the water pump was still not working. They will dismiss early at 11:15 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.