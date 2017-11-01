Patton, MO school district closed Thurs. due to water issues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Patton, MO school district closed Thurs. due to water issues

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PATTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Meadow Heights R-III School District in Patton, Missouri will be closed on Thursday, November 2.

According to the school district, they will be closed due to water issues and will reopen on Friday.

They are not dismissing early on Wednesday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly