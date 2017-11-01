Williamson Co., IL firing range to be open for public

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is opening their firing range for one day to prepare hunters for the upcoming firearm deer season.

The range will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 11.

The range is equipped with a pavilion shelter, shooting benches and sand bags.

Hunters can bring shotguns, muzzleloaders and pistols to the range.

The Sheriff's office will provide targets and hunters are also allowed to bring their own targets.

The range is located at 18567 Philadelphia Road in Marion, Illinois.

For more information, contact Deputy John Fleming at 618-889-2298.

