Arts Council of Southeast MO receives $3K grant

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has received a $3,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation Grant Program for Community Arts Operating Support.

These funds will go in to over 100 art programs the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri produces annually.

These programs include First Friday Art Walks, new art education workshops and more programs.

This will also benefit projects like, the Children's Art Festival, the Summer Arts Festivals and the continuation of workshops that bring awareness of the arts of underprivileged children and children in rural areas.

"Education is extremely important to our organization. As arts-related programs continue to experience decreases in funding, we hope to educate the public in our region why the arts are integral to a well-balanced and meaningful life. With this operating support, it will further our outreach and fulfill our mission," said Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Sara Steffens.

The mission of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is to provide a forum for residents and arts of the Southeast Missouri region to explore, experience and share in the diversity and excitement for the arts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.