Fort Knox plans to break ground on new medical clinic

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - Fort Knox says it plans to break ground next week on a new medical clinic to serve the central Kentucky Army post.

A statement from Fort Knox says Ireland Army Health Clinic officials will host a groundbreaking Nov. 9 for the new facility, which will be more than 101,000 square feet and include state-of-the-art technology. The statement says the building will replace the existing medical clinic, which was built in 1957 and is the Army's oldest such building.

The facility will keep the name Ireland, in honor of Maj. Gen. Merritte Weber Ireland, the 23rd surgeon general of the Army, who oversaw the rebuilding of Walter Reed Army Hospital and set up the Medical Field Services Corps.

The new clinic is expected to open in 2020.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.