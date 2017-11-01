Fort Knox plans to break ground on new medical clinic

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is opening their firing range for one day to prepare hunters for the upcoming firearm deer season.
Following a guest lecture about forensic odontology on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Poplar Bluff High School, local dentist Dr. Eric Blaich took the opportunity to provide career advice to students. “Do something you like, don’t go for money.”
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has received a $3,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation Grant Program for Community Arts Operating Support.
Fort Knox says it plans to break ground next week on a new medical clinic to serve the central Kentucky Army post.
Moore Street looks very different than it did in late February 2017 when an EF4 tornado ripped through the area.
