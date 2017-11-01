WANTED: Poplar Bluff police ask for help locating woman in forge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: Poplar Bluff police ask for help locating woman in forgery case

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Officers in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are asking for help identifying a woman considered a person of interest in a forgery case.

If you recognize the woman or have any information you think could help, you're asked to contact Detective Woodruff at (573) 785-5776 ext. 1360. You can also email the detective at jwoodruff@pbpolice.org.

