Former President Bill Clinton visits St. Louis

Former President Bill Clinton will be in St. Louis Wednesday as part of a three-day tour of the Clinton Foundation projects.

His first stop will be at Gateway Michael Elementary School to see how his foundation initiative is improving the health and physical activity of students. As part of the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, the initiative set up a community garden, exercise stations, and healthy hot meal stations.

From there, Mr. Clinton will go to the Metro Market, where the Clinton Foundation donated a city bus and had it converted into a mobile grocery store to provide access to healthy, fresh foods.

Clinton’s final stop will be with the participants in the “Eureka!” program. The program provides STEM Education to girls in low-income St. Louis neighborhoods.

The trip highlights the Clinton Foundation’s health impact over the past 16 years.

