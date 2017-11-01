First alert: chilly, damp day in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First alert: chilly, damp day in the Heartland

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Peyton Johns, cNews) (Source: Peyton Johns, cNews)
You'll want to keep an umbrella handy all day as the chance of scattered showers lingers all day on Tuesday.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says it's going to be a chilly day. We won't hit the day's high temperature until around 11 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures will range from ths 40s north to the lower to mid 60s in our southern counties.

Much milder weather is expected for the rest of the work week and we'll see several days in the 70s.

That warmer weather will also bring an unsettled pattern that includes rain and some thunderstorm chances.

