First alert: chilly, damp day in the Heartland

You'll want to keep an umbrella handy all day as the chance of scattered showers lingers all day on Tuesday.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says it's going to be a chilly day. We won't hit the day's high temperature until around 11 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures will range from ths 40s north to the lower to mid 60s in our southern counties.

Much milder weather is expected for the rest of the work week and we'll see several days in the 70s.

That warmer weather will also bring an unsettled pattern that includes rain and some thunderstorm chances.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.