First alert: Breezy, warmer with occasional showers overnight

Grant Dade says a warm front is planned to move through the area Tuesday evening.

Midnight air temperatures are forecasted for around 60 degrees.

Much milder weather is expected for the rest of the work week and we'll see several days in the 70s.

Thursday is looking to be partly cloudy and muggy.

A chance of thunderstorms is possible, but not a major storm.

Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.