This week in music: 2013 Luke Bryan

How about a little country music? Today we check out the hits from this week four years ago.

Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles Chart had Jason Aldean at number five with Night Train. It was the title track from Aldean's fifth album.

At number four was Aw Naw by Chris Young. It was Young's take on what's described as "bro-country." The video featured Young partying at a bar behind the beverage door of a convenience store.

Blake Shelton was holding down the number three spot with Mine Would Be You. The song is a ballad about a man asking his lover about her thoughts. The final verse reveals she's actually thinking about leaving him.

Thomas Rhett was at number two with It Goes Like This. The song was co-written by Rhett Akins who happens to be the father of Thomas Rhett.

And in the top spot for this week in '13 was Luke Bryan with That's My Kind of Night.

While the song was a number one hit for Bryan, it was panned by critics and other country music artists. In an interview, a member of the Zac Brown Band call it quote "the worst song I've ever heard."

Critics called it "corny" and an "eye roller." But it did prove catchy with both country and pop fans.

It climbed all the way to number 15 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

