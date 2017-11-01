Fox says Bears TE Miller "progressing well" from leg surgery

Justin Turner is back at third base and hitting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 6 of the World Series, while the Astros juggled the bottom of their lineup.
Chicago Bears coach John Fox says tight end Zach Miller is "progressing well" following surgery to save his left leg.
Former longtime Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart will be honored with a statue outside Mizzou Arena.
