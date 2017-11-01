5 things to know Nov. 1

Good morning! It's Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

We're waking up to rain on the radar and the chance for scattered showers will last throughout most of the day. The best chance for rain throughout the day is in our southern counties. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The high temperature for most of the Heartland will hit around 11 p.m. That warming trend will continue through the weekend. That warming trend brings with it somewhat unsettled weather in the form of thunderstorms. Rain chances will linger into Friday. Expect temperatures in the 70s to stick around until Monday.

Making Headlines

Manhattan Attack: Investigators worked through the night to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center, brandishing air guns and yelling "God is great" in Arabic as his deadly route of terror ended with a crash, authorities said.

Dodgers force World Series to Game 7: The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 to push the dramatic Fall Classic to Game 7.

Pet owner warning: Coyote attacks seem to be on the rise in southeast Missouri. A Caruthersville family wants you to hear their story so the same thing doesn't happen to your furry friends.

Open Enrollment: Today is the first day for open enrollment is today. Are you ready?

