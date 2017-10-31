No Shave November helps kids

Normally, officers in uniform at the Perryville Police Department are required to be clean shaven, only allowed to have a trimmed mustache.

However, during the month of November, the shaving regulation is suspended for male officers who make a donation to the Shop with a Cop program.

This year will be the 15th annual Shop with a Cop event where children who are referred to the program have the opportunity to shop for Christmas with an officer. Last year, because of fundraising efforts of the Perry County Sheriff's Department and Perryville police, more than 160 children were able to take part in the fun event.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Shop with a Cop program may mail or drop off their monetary donation at the police department at 120 N. Jackson St. or the sheriff's department at 710 S. Kingshighway. Please mark your donation "Shop with a Cop."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.