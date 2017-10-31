Coyote attacks family dog in Caruthersville, MO

A Caruthersville, Missouri dog is healing after a coyote attack on Saturday morning.



Humane society workers are saying the attack should serve as a reminder to pet owners.



Debbie Swindle is helping her dog Riley recover and hopes others can learn from their story.



Early Saturday morning while Riley was going to the bathroom he was attacked by two coyotes.

The dog was then rushed to a veterinarian who helped control the damage to his neck which saved his life.

"Most dogs do not make it," said Swindle. "Both vets told me I was very lucky for him to survive."



But he isn't the only attack in Pemiscot County this year.

The Humane Society says they have more than in recent memory.

"It is a big problem, especially if you have outdoor animals," said Karol Wilcox, who works at the Caruthersville Humane Society. "They're out there right now, they're moving in and if you want to keep your dog safe you probably should keep it inside and that goes for cats too."

Now it's healing for Riley physically and Swindle says he's still a little shook up.

“A little trauma you can see the abrasions and right there is the main puncture wound that usually kills them,” Swindle said. “I mean he couldn't hardly walk, and then he doesn't want to go back outside in the dark.”



Both veterinarians are saying the dog is lucky to be alive, but he should make a full recovery. When he does Swindle has a treat for him as well.

"He'll get a T-bone that's for sure, his own," said Swindle "As soon as I feel like he's able to eat."

A spokesperson with the Missouri Department of Conservation has this advice: if you have an encounter with a coyote to make yourself big and make lots of noise, then report it to them before taking any other actions.

