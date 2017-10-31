Home invasion in Murphysboro turns violent

Murphysboro police responded to a home invasion on Alexander street Sunday, Oct 29, around 3 a.m.

Ricky Smith was at home with his wife when he says he heard banging on his porch and the voices of intruders demanding to be let in.

When Smith refused, the incident turned violent as Smith fired two rounds through his door, hitting one of the teenage suspects and causing the other to run.

Murphysboro police confirm Smith's home was the target of another home invasion several months ago.

Smith believes the suspects from the more recent invasion and the previous one are the same. He believes they were after the prescription medications he has in his home for his chronic pancreatitis and other illnesses.

"They were trying to get at my medications again," Smith said. "Last time it was all over the place. They took some of the meds the doctor put me on."

Smith says he had a number of medications in his home at the time including Promethazine Codeine, Xanax, and Hydrocodone - a prescription opioid.

He says he did what he had to but wishes the event didn't happen the way it did.

"The thing that made me so mad, they made my wife lay down on the floor, and throw a blanket over her and put up a 12-gauge shotgun," he says, "You guys ain't touching my wife, but I still have mercy in my heart for them."

The suspects were 15 and 16-years-old. One is in a St. Louis hospital and the other in police custody according to Murphysboro police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.