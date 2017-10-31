President, lawmakers respond to Manhattan incident - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

President, lawmakers respond to Manhattan incident

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The President of the United States and other lawmakers are responding to a horrific incident in Lower Manhattan on Oct. 31.

Statement from President Donald Trump on the Terrorist Attack in New York City

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families.  My Administration will provide its full support to the New York City Police Department, including through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.  We offer our thanks to the first responders who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack.  These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage.  I will continue to follow developments closely.  

Other lawmakers:

