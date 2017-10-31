President, lawmakers respond to Manhattan incident

The President of the United States and other lawmakers are responding to a horrific incident in Lower Manhattan on Oct. 31.

Statement from President Donald Trump on the Terrorist Attack in New York City

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families. My Administration will provide its full support to the New York City Police Department, including through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We offer our thanks to the first responders who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack. These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage. I will continue to follow developments closely.

Other lawmakers:

We stand with the people of #NYC in the wake of this act of terror. We mourn those killed & injured, and are grateful to the 1st responders. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) October 31, 2017

I’m thinking about the victims and loved ones of this cowardly attack. To the brave first responders and police: thank you. https://t.co/TtDfQzABhY — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 31, 2017

No cowardly act of terror will ever undermine our strength as a nation or force us to live in fear. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) October 31, 2017

