IDOT surveys its future for rest stops

Traveling along the interstate can be a long journey without rest stops.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has reached out to the public for feedback about the future of its rest areas.



Since their retirement, Loyola and Monique Bertrand and travel all over and always utilize rest areas.

"The older you get, the more often you want to stop," said Loyola Bertrand.

The couple relies on the stop especially on their travel from Canada.

"We use the facilities and we walk around, stretch and get some fresh air, and then run for the hot car and head for the highway again," Loyola Bertrand said.



Even Rick Lantrip, a truck driver, tells me he needs these breaks traveling from Canada to Texas.

"It gives me exercise halfway through my day, gets me rejuvenated - the blood flowing again," Lantrip said. "Keeps me awake."



"It's vital. I think it's very vital," said Trenton Butler traveling on Interstate 57 headed to Cairo.



IDOT released a survey as a part of a large study to gather info.

With more than 6700 respondents, the 20-question online and paper survey asked the public how they use rest stops or even what features are important to them.



IDOT:

"Once we have all that data in front of us, that's going to help us create a plan that will be used to build a 5, 10, and 20 year rest area improvement plan, but as far as specific timing about when we are going to know what we are going to do, we don't know that yet…there are no immediate plans to make any decision one way or the other, we are really just gathering information right now."

"I can't see any reason why they should close any rest stop, not just for truck drivers, but for cars as well," Lantrip said.

IDOT says the rest areas are not closed due to the state's finances, but for many other reasons, such as: modernizing and updating the facilities, mechanical systems and even the heating and plumbing.

