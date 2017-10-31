Data shows vast disparity among Illinois high schools

CHICAGO (AP) - Data shows thousands of students in Illinois' public high schools are struggling as the state pushes students to achieve higher scores.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the SAT college entrance exam was offered to high school students for free last spring.

Illinois Report Card data shows average scores ranged from low 740s to the high 1300s. The College Board's SAT scores range from 400 to 1600. Students are tested on math, and reading and writing sections.

The data reflects wide performance disparities at more than 700 high schools statewide. Black and Latino students scored lower on the exam compared to white and Asian students.

The report card includes data from state exam scores for high schools and grade schools, school finance, teacher attendance and evaluations, and enrollment and socioeconomic trends.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.