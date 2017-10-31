Southeast MO expert talks details ahead of ACA open enrollment

Expert Gina Harper says the window for open enrollment this year is pretty short, so she's ready to "rock" enrollment. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

The first day of open enrollment for those who use the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, is Wednesday, November 1, but are you ready?

Expert Gina Harper said the window for open enrollment this year is pretty short, so she's ready to "rock" enrollment.

This year, six weeks is all you have to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. It runs through November 1 to December 15.

"There's also some political reasons why it's a bit shorter, but we certainly aren't going to be going past December 15th," Harper said.

Harper, an ACA Navigator at The East Missouri Action Agency, said with all the discussion on Capitol Hill nothing is set in stone.

"Nothing is going to change. Whatever policy you take there might be changes in '19, but it takes time to make that happen," Harper said.

What is changing are premiums.

Harper said there is an increase of around 10-15 percent, but for those in lower income brackets, tax credits improved.

"The plans that I'm seeing, I'm very pleased with the prices," Harper said.

For Missouri and Illinois residents, you still head over to Healthcare.gov.

Harper said to sign up you want to know what you plan to make in 2018, your social security number, birth date, information on your dependents, and the only medical question should be if you smoke or not.

"The whole goal of everyone being covered is that so eventually we can stop folks from just running to the ER for everything. You do get copays now. You do get preventative health care now," Harper said.

If you have more questions Harper is holding a free open enrollment session on November 16 at the Cape Girardeau Library.

