Police encourage parents to inspect Halloween candy

After the trick-or-treating is over, police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are reminding parents to inspect the candy for any threats hidden inside the sweet treats.

"When in doubt, you can just throw it out," Sgt. Rick Schmidt said.

The Food and Drug Administration suggests parents look for any signs of tampering including tiny pinholes, tears in wrappers, unusual appearances or discoloration.

Parents should toss home-baked goods and anything that isn't commercially wrapped, according to the FDA.

The FDA also said parents should be aware of choking hazards and if any items conflict with a child's food allergies.

If parents find anything they think is suspicious, they are encouraged to call police.

"If you think it rises to the level that we need to be involved, then for Heaven's sake call us. We don't mind," Schmidt said.

Click here for more Halloween food safety tips from the FDA.

