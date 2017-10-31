Carbondale man sentenced to prison for burglary

A prosecutor says a southern Illinois man will serve time following a burglary investigation.

Dayshawn Michael Holmes, 20, of Carbondale, Illinois was sentenced to three years in prison for a burglary, according to the Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds.

Holmes was taken into custody after an investigation by Carbondale Police.

The man was arrested in 2017 after a vehicle was burglarized in the 800 block of West Main.

Holmes will also serve a two year of mandatory supervised release.

He was sentenced in the Circuit Court of Jackson County.

