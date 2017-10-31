2 accused of throwing lit molotov cocktail into home

A 19-year-old man and a juvenile are accused of throwing a lit molotov cocktail into a home in Christopher, Illinois.

Anthony Corey, 19, and the juvenile were arrested on October 30 on multiple charges.

Police say the attempted arson happened in the 400 block of S. Thomas.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the home. A molotov cocktail was reportedly thrown through a bedroom window.

Police say the people who lived in the home were there at the time but they were not hurt.

Corey was arrested a short time later a few blocks from the scene and police say the juvenile believed to be involved was brought into the police department by his mother.

Corey remains in in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 bond and the juvenile was released to his mother with charges pending.

