Cape Girardeau PD collects nearly 300lbs of unused, expired medication

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is opening their firing range for one day to prepare hunters for the upcoming firearm deer season.
Following a guest lecture about forensic odontology on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Poplar Bluff High School, local dentist Dr. Eric Blaich took the opportunity to provide career advice to students. “Do something you like, don’t go for money.”
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has received a $3,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation Grant Program for Community Arts Operating Support.
Fort Knox says it plans to break ground next week on a new medical clinic to serve the central Kentucky Army post.
Moore Street looks very different than it did in late February 2017 when an EF4 tornado ripped through the area.
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
