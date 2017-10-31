Cape Girardeau PD collects nearly 300lbs of unused, expired medi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau PD collects nearly 300lbs of unused, expired medication

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department turned over nearly 300 pounds of unused and expired medication to the DEA on Tuesday morning, October 31.

This was for the department's participation in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday and the collection from the police department lobby drop-box from April to October 2017.

