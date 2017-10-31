Rash of vehicle thefts under investigation in Marble Hill, MO

Police in Marble Hill, Missouri are warning residents about a "rash of vehicle thefts within the city limits."

In a Facebook post, the police department reminds people living in the area to lock their vehicles and to never leave valuables in sight. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to report it to Bollinger County Dispatch at 573-238-2633.

According to police, an arrest is expected soon.

