6 members of Kentucky State Police honored by Paschall Truck Lines

Six members of the Kentucky State Police were recently honored by Paschall Truck Lines at a ceremony in Murray at the annual Vendor Appreciation Banquet.

The six honorees from Region 1 are Senior Officer Mike Sandbrink, Inspector II Paul Cromika, Sgt. Paul Doublin, Inspector II Brittany Doublin, Senior Officer Mark Townsend and Inspector II David Napier.

Since 2016, the Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division Region 1 has worked with Paschall Truck Lines with a goal of increasing the overall safety of the company.

The members used safety briefs and demonstrations with both drivers and mechanics to stress both safety and compliance set forth by the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration.

Their efforts are given credit for the Paschall group now taking a proactive approach to safety by ensuring all trucks are inspected and in top working order before they are allowed on the roadway.

For these efforts, the six members were awarded the Associate Member of the Year by the Paschall Group.

Citizens can contribute to highway safety by calling KSP toll-free at: (1-800-222-5555).

Citizens can call to confidentially report impaired drivers or any criminal activity.

You may also download the free KSP mobile phone app, which provides quick, direct access to KSP including weather, road and traffic information as well as text, voice and photo tip capabilities to report criminal behavior.

The app is available for IPhone, IPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple or Google Play stores.

Download the KSP mobile app by searching “KSPOLICE” in the app store and you can also follow along on twitter @KYStatePolice.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.