Tips for changing your furnace filter

If you haven't already, soon you may be turning on the furnace.

It's important to make sure your furnace filter is clean to keep the air in your home fresh and safe.

Menards offered the following tips for changing the filter:

During colder periods of time when you are inside more often, it's especially important to inspect and change your furnace filters every few weeks.

As your filter collects dust, pet dander, pollen, etc, it starts to get clogged. Over time, the clog can build up and make it much more difficult for air to pass through. This causes the blower to work harder to force warm air into your home, increasing your energy bill and eventually causing the blower motor to overheat and burn out.

The reduced air flow also means it will take longer to heat your home. If the filters get too clogged and the airflow is bad, there's a chance many rooms further away from the HVAC system won't get any warm air at all. This could mean higher heating costs to you.

If you don't replace your filter often enough, anyone living in your home with asthma, allergies or other respiratory problems may find their symptoms aggravated when the air is not effectively cleansed.

Changing your furnace filters regularly is the best thing you can do to ensure proper furnace operations all winter long. Filters work to clean debris and dust from the air, resulting in better indoor air quality.

Write the date on the filter when you install it so you can easily do an inspection in the weeks ahead.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.