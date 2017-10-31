Suspect shot during attempted home invasion in Murphysboro, 2 juveniles charged

A juvenile was shot by a homeowner during what police called an attempted home invasion.

It happened on Alexander Street in Murphysboro, Illinois just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

According to Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts, two juveniles with weapons tried to break into the home.

The homeowner fired his own weapon twice through the door. One of those shots hit one of the suspects.

Roberts said both suspects ran from the scene. The one that was shot went to a nearby home to ask for help.

Investigators found clothing and the weapons believed to be used in the crime near the home. One of those weapons had been reported stolen, according to the chief.

The suspect that was shot was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. The second suspect was arrested during the evening hours of Oct. 29.

Both juveniles face a charge of attempted home invasion.

Because they are juveniles, police are not releasing their names.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.