Police: Victims of Murphysboro, IL attempted home invasion were robbed months before

Authorities held a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 on an attempted home invasion in Murphysboro.

During the press conference, Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts said there was a home invasion at the same place a few months ago. It was the same homeowners that were robbed at that time. Roberts doesn’t know if it’s the same suspects that were involved in the recent attempted home invasion.

A juvenile was shot by a homeowner during what police called an attempted home invasion.

It happened on Alexander Street in Murphysboro, Illinois just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

According to Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts, two juveniles with weapons tried to break into the home.

Roberts says the department received 911 calls at 3:07 a.m. and arrived at 2204 Alexander at 3:12 a.m.

The homeowner fired his own weapon twice through the door. One of those shots hit one of the suspects in the stomach, according to Roberts. The suspect was listed in stable condition.

Roberts said both suspects ran from the scene. The one that was shot in the stomach went to a nearby home to ask for help.

Investigators found clothing and the weapons believed to be used in the crime near the home. One of those weapons had been reported stolen, according to the chief.

The suspect that was shot in the stomach was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. The second suspect was arrested during the evening hours of Oct. 29.

Both juveniles face a charge of attempted home invasion. The suspects are 15 and 16-years-old.

Because they are juveniles, police are not releasing their names.

Roberts said he believed it was a targeted incident and the public is not in danger. The chief believes police have all suspects and weapons involved in the incident.

Investigators worked the scene with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit. Investigators are looking at all possible motives Roberts said. He wouldn’t comment on those possible motives due to it’s an ongoing investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.