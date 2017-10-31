1 killed in 3 car crash in Crittenden County, KY

A crash on US 60 in Crittenden County, Kentucky claimed the life of one person.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

According to Kentucky State Police, Kaysie Yaw, 35, of Burna, was driving west on US 60 when she tried to pass a truck pulling a trailer. She swerved to miss oncoming traffic.

The driver of the truck, Kelly Quertermous, 55, of Salem, slammed on his brakes and his truck jackknifed.

Yaw crashed head-on into an oncoming car driven by Makaela Franklin, 29, of Marion, Kentucky. Franklin died at the scene.

Yaw was taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. Two kids in her car, ages 10 and 15, were taken to the hospital where they were later releated.

Quertermous was not hurt.

