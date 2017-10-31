Man arrested for OUI after fiery crash in McCracken Co., KY

A man faces charges after investigators say he crashed his car in McCracken County.

According to Deputy Jim Wilson with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the intersection of Benton Road and U.S. 68 around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 for a crash.

Deputies learned James Hawkins, 24, was driving east on Benton Road when his car ran off the right shoulder of the road in a curve and crashed into a tree. His car caught fire.

Hawkins was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He's been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.