CA man arrested for attempted arson at Lyon Co., KY church

A man from Pinon Hills, California is behind bars for allegedly trying to set fire to a church in Lyon County, Kentucky.

According to Trooper Jody Cash with Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to Macedonia Church around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 for a report of a suspicious person.

Officers found Julio Chevesgarcia, 24, inside the church.

Investigators said he broke the front glass door, stole things from inside the church, and was trying to set the church on fire when officers arrived.

Chevesgarcia faces charges of driving under the influence, first degree criminal mischief, third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking under $500, public intoxication, attempted second degree arson, two counts of third degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He's being held in the McCracken County Jail.

