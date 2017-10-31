First Alert: Nothing scary in the forecast for Halloween

Laura Wibbenmeyer's Halloween forecast isn't too spooky.

Tuesday starts out with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will spread in from the west by this afternoon.

We'll see temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the afternoon.

Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up as it will be chilly this evening.

Those clouds will thicken through the evening and overnight and bring shower chances mainly overnight. There may be a snowflake or two, but it shouldn't have any impact on travel.

Looking ahead, we should warm back up into the 70s by Thursday. This is your First Alert that Laura is monitoring storm chances for the weekend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.