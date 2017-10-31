First Alert: don't be afraid of the Halloween forecast

Happy Halloween Heartland.

Grant Dade says we are watching clouds increase across the area and gradually we will see enough moisture for precipitation to fall.

However, for all the Trick-or-Treaters, the forecast looks dry through 9 p.m. So get that candy early!

Rain will spread over the area after midnight.

There is a chance, especially over our northern counties, a few sleet pellets or wet snowflakes could mix in at the onset of rain.

But with surface temperatures in the upper 30s, travel conditions although wet, will not be icy. Lows Wednesday will be in the middle 30s far north to near 40 far south.



Wednesday we will see a warm front move into the area.

It will take all day for this front to move north of the Heartland.

Because of this, some areas will not see their high temperatures Wednesday until after sunset.

Highs will reach near 60 in most areas, but again, it will take all day.

