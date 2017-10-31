5 things to know Oct. 31

Good morning! It's Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

There's nothing scary about Laura Wibbenmeyer's Halloween forecast. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or two late tonight, but the biggest concern for trick-or-treaters is cold temperatures. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s. We'll see temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the afternoon. As the rain moves in late Tuesday night, there is a chance of snow mixed in with the rain, but it shouldn't have any impact on travel. Looking ahead, we should warm back up into the 70s by Thursday. This is your First Alert that Laura is monitoring storm chances for the weekend.

Making Headlines

Crews battle house fire in Scott City, MO: It started around midnight on Oct. 31 in the 900 block of East 3rd Street. Fire crews from Scott City and Cape Girardeau are working together to put the fire out.

2 hurt in crash in McCracken Co., KY: US 60 is back open in McCracken County, Kentucky after a crash involving two semi trucks. Both drivers had to go to the hospital.

Halloween Deals: There are some spooktacular deals available this Halloween!

Russia probe centers on Trump campaign aide: A former Donald Trump campaign aide described by the White House as a low-level volunteer was thrust Monday into the center of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, providing key evidence in the first criminal case connecting Trump's team to alleged intermediaries for Russia's government.

